Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.