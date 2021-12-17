ALLY (ALY) Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $40,812.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLY has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.