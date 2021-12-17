Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

