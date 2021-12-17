Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $58.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,903.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,765.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

