Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,891.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,731.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

