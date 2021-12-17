Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,891.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,731.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

