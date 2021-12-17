Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 445931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.