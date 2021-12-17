AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$27.09 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 696638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.60.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.57.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

