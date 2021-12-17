Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $3,053,994.06 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29.

On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,506. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

