Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $3,053,994.06 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29.
- On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.
NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,506. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.76 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
