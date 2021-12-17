Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,365,064.80 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,506. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -898.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

