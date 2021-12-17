Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 127,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

