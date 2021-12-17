Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 211.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $47.35 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

