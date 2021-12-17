Aluna.Social (ALN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,916.00

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $87,916.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,868,542 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

