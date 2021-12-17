Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in November

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALZN stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

