Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brightworth’s 8th Largest Position

Brightworth raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,449.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,429.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
