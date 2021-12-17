Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brightworth’s 8th Largest Position

Brightworth raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,449.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,429.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.