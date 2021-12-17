Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $897,889.23 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,844. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

