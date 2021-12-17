Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $950,859.75 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMBA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,844. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.