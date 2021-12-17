Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $565,953.48 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. 1,275,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,844. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

