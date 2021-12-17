Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 3,644 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $688,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $657,843.66.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,844. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.