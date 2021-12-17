Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 890 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08.

AMBA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. 1,275,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,844. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

