Ambire AdEx Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and $6.69 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00206415 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,705,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,262,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

