Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 444,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084 in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

