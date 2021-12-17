American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at $9,434,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $8,948,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $8,948,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $7,457,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $4,869,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. American Acquisition Opportunity has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

