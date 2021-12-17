American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $712,400.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.