American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $712,400.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

