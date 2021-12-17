American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Campus Communities worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

ACC stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

