American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 72.98% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

