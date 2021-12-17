American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.87% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter worth about $653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

