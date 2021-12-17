American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.94. 5,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

