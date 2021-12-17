American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

