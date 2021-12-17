American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.00 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

