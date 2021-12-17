American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

American Tower has raised its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.86. 3,248,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

