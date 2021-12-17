Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.05

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $24.00. Ames National shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 21,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 33.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

