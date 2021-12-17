AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Up 3.6%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

