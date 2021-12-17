AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

