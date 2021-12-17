AMG National Trust Bank Buys 11,197 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.00% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $160.44 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $280.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.93.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

