AMG National Trust Bank Buys 8,301 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

