AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,230.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,242.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

