AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $88.27 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

