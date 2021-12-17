AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.