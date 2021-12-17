AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.06 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

