AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CS. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

