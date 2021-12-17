AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

