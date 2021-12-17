AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 137,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.