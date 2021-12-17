AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,342 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Edison International by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Edison International by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.