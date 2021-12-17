AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 6,420 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

