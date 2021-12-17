AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 17,250 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

