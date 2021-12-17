AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 50,454 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

