AMG National Trust Bank Sells 22,528 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

