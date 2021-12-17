AMG National Trust Bank Sells 7,260 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 505,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 505,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

