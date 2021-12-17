Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $222.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

